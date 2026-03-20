Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
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Just make sure we DON'T forget come November--especially with all these republiCRAPS suddenly turning on The Dictator Dump. Don't be fooled by those republiCRAPS running for office, and by those republiCRAPS running for re-election. Never forget the mess they've made of this country--and actually, the world courtesy of their beloved Idiot in the Oval Office. Vote them ALL out, and don't vote for ANY "new" ones.

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