Donald Trump says he’s in perfect health. His administration says he’s acing every cognitive test. Marco Rubio says Trump barely sleeps and works around the clock.



But the questions keep growing.



In today’s BKTV episode, Brian Karem breaks down:



- Trump’s latest comments about his health and cognitive testing

- Dr. Oz defending Trump’s repeated medical visits

- Questions surrounding Trump’s physical condition and public appearances

- Trump’s continued claims about the 2020 election

- Rising gas and grocery prices despite White House promises

- Scott Bessent facing tough questions in Congress

- Elizabeth Warren pressing for answers on stock trades and ethics

- Marco Rubio’s defense of Trump during Senate testimony

- The ongoing fallout from the Iran conflict

- Whether the administration’s explanations are becoming harder to believe



#Trump #DonaldTrump #MarcoRubio #BKTV #BrianKarem #Politics #BreakingNews #Economy #Iran #PoliticalCommentary





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