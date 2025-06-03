Watch the full show here: https://aje.io/26rby
What was reported six years ago is even more important today.
The US president’s administration has upended press briefings, sidestepped journalists’ questions, shrouded its actions in secrecy, and taken direct aim at the media, with Trump calling it the “enemy of the people”.
“Reporters covering the White Hou…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.