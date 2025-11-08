Why?

It is the eternal question that fuels our lives. Why is the Universe as it is? Why does anything exist? Why are there quarks and leptons?

Why do we think? Why do we feel? Why does everything boil down to money?

Why don’t some of us know the differences among vetted facts, the truth, fiction and faith?

Agreed upon facts answer some heavy questions, but our knowledge of the Universe is minimal and the rest is up to us to figure out. It is in that area of the unknown where two different systems of thought dwell and compete for attention. Some call it science vs. religion, or logic vs. faith. Some deem it divine knowledge versus the unenlightened. Some never give it a thought.

Both methodologies seek answers to the same questions, but adherents to those different methodologies do not work together to seek the answers. Despite Einstein’s statement that “God does not play dice with the Universe,” we continue to argue over the method in which we seek answers to our fundamental questions. Do we live in a rationale world? Are things random or determined? These are questions of both religion and quantum mechanics. Why?

At the same time, if you aren’t hurtin’ me, then why should I care how you seek answers? The only issue for me is that your freedom ends where my nose begins and I will do the same for you. If you wish to believe that Jesus or the holy tuna salad has the answers, then go with God. I’ll find my own way. You do you and I’ll do me. As Hal Sparks says, “I won’t yuck your yum.”

To that point, why does anyone care what kind of sexual interaction occurs between or among consenting adults? Why is it anybody’s business what other consenting adults do with and among themselves?

Don’t attempt to harm me if I don’t agree with you. Why? The reason is obvious. As the gumshoe once opined; “We’re all scared to death. I guess that’s the penalty we pay for living in a world where all the price tags end in 99 cents and they sell mortuary plots on billboards next to the freeway. What you do is, you just keep laughing. Stop worrying about it. You’re playing a big practical joke, just keep laughing.”

Why are we afraid to laugh? Why are we self-destructive? Why can’t I stand seeing some people walk around wearing flesh-colored, skin-tight spandex as they shop at the local shopping center? Why are there no good rock bands any more? Why does that sound old?

It isn’t unusual for people to question their place in the mostly unexplainable Universe. After all, we’re barely sentient. We still seek ways to kill each other because of money, subsets of culture, music, drugs, sex, colors, shapes, hats, clothes, cults, religions, food, entertainment, resources, supplies and our favorite professional football team. The one thing we rarely kill ourselves over? Education. Why is that? Do you think if we waged a war to increase education, and significantly elevated it that the resulting increase in the knowledge of the majority of earth’s population would lead to less killing than in a culture that has adapted itself to daily occurrences of deadly wars and mass shootings?

We’ll never find out the answer to that until we are more educated.

That’s unlikely to happen unless we increase our investment in education. We pay a variety of professions far more than we pay our educators. Why is that? As a result we continuously suffer through thousands of daily examples of man’s inhumanity to man. We perpetuate wars and violence and make money by building the very weapons with which we kill each other. It’s very short-sighted thinking. Any stock with a decreasing market value isn’t appreciated – by definition. So, it’s not even good economic sense - for the masses. Our collective cultural actions amount to the human race committing suicide, or you know, as Tony Soprano would say, “Come on. It’s just a little suicidal gesture.”

Why can’t we change?

Why? Why are we so afraid? Is it merely the residual effect of tribalism? Or is the lack of education making us afraid and suspicious of our own accumulation of knowledge that many of us do not understand? Is it both? Something else? Why does our culture seem so slow to learn?

Is the entire world a special needs planet?

Why do people condemn science without ever once learning or using the scientific method? Why do we fear knowledge? Why don’t we have cities on the Moon and Mars? Why doesn’t Louisville, KY have a professional basketball team? Why did John Y. Brown sell the Colonels? Why do I like John Wayne movies? Why don’t I like “Yellowstone” any more than I liked “Dallas?” Same show, right?

Why do people drink coffee made from the excrement of an Asian cat-like mammal? Why can’t I fly faster than the speed of light? Why do we kill each other rather than try to love each other?

Why do any of us continue to hate?

Why do we get addicted to the narcotic of divisive politics?

The world is at an inflection point and has been since we invented the means by which we can destroy ourselves in a mere day. Many of us do not fathom what that means. Some try to forget that fact – as we put anything unpleasant we cannot handle in the background. We deny it. We deflect from it. We pray it gets better while we ignore it.

Why? It sounds as if our culture is no better than the collective efforts of a Six-year old who still soils themselves.

Why would you knock down the East Wing? Why wouldn’t you feed the poor?

Why won’t you release the Epstein Files?

Why?