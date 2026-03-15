Why are we still at war?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1615Why are we still at war?And other relevant questions to ask on a Sunday morningBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonMar 15, 20261615ShareTranscriptThe never ending war is never ending . . . but we’re winning the never ending war aren’t we?Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsUnconditional Surrender? 2 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Danger of AI in political ads4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon"Exclusive interview" and "Breaking News"5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1042)22 hrs ago • Brian J KaremWhere can the Left and the Right meet?22 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliThe lesser known bands to enjoyMar 14 • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerWhy is Trump and his staff going to the mattresses?Mar 14 • Brian J Karem and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali