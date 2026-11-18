In this episode of Just Ask the Press, host Brian Karem is joined by Mark Zaid and Dr. Nolan Higdon to dissect a chaotic week of political and technological “debacles,” beginning with Donald Trump’s sudden disappearance from the public eye alongside massive nationwide outages at Microsoft and the FAA. The panel debates the looming power struggles within the Democratic Party—including Chris Van Hollen challenging Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries refusing to work with Stephen Miller—while questioning Trump’s decision to pull JD Vance from potential peace negotiations with Iran. Finally, the hosts examine Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s hopes to overturn presidential immunity, the deep historical roots of today’s hyper-partisan divide, and the fallout surrounding the failed impeachment vote against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

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