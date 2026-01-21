Why Does Trump want Greenland?

In this conversation, I speak with retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Ali Omur about the strategic importance of Greenland, particularly in light of changing sea lanes due to climate change and the geopolitical interests of the U.S., Denmark, China, and Russia. They discuss the historical relationship between the U.S. and Denmark, the implications of U.S. military presence in Greenland, and the potential motivations behind former President Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland. The conversation also touches on the role of private companies like Praxis and investors like Peter Thiel in shaping future developments in Greenland.