Why have you forsaken me?
MTG abandons Donald Trump - but for how long?
Two professors and a reporter walk into a bar.
This week they talk about several strained relationships between formerly loyal Republicans - Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie. They both have cited the release of the emails from the Epstein files as their motivation. We look at media coverage of these events as well as the potential invasion of Venezuela.
