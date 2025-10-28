A Christian Nationalist relative of mine told me last week that all Muslims “are the devil,” while a member of MAGA told me that “The Jews want to run the world.”

At the same time, I’ve covered radical muslim extremists who wanted to kill other Muslims who did not interpret the faith as the first group saw fit. I’ve seen the same thing from other so-called “keepers of the faith” in other religions.

No faith uses the scientific method. No faith seems to have evolved beyond interpreting whatever knowledge has supposedly been passed down by whichever prophets that particular religion supports.

Every faith teaches us about love. Leviticus 19:18 in the Torah, or the Christian Old Testament teaches us “love your neighbor as yourself. ” So, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” became the golden rule and that sentiment is seen many times in the New Testament.

In Matthew, at the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus teaches us the Beatitudes - and I confess as a child I confused them with the Beatles. I mean, there was a John, Paul, George - so I figured somewhere in the past was Saint Ringo. But there’s some good stuff there. And in Matthew 25:40 Jesus tells us that whatever we do to the least of us, we do to ourselves. And Jesus blessed the peacemakers - not the cheesemakers.

The Quran teaches a person’s faith is not complete until they love their neighbor as they love themselves. In Ali-\’Imran 3:104 it says, “let there be a community of you who invite goodness, advocate righteousness and forbid evil. These are the successful ones.”

As for knowledge, all three faiths are similarly aligned. Proverbs 18:15 says the wise “seek knowledge”. In the Quran it says, ‘My Lord! Increase me in knowledge.’” (Surah Taha, 20:114). The Quran goes a step further too and repeatedly asks believers to contemplate the universe, including the heavens and the earth. This encourages an empirical and reflective approach to learning about the natural world. Perhaps that’s why we work with Arabic numerals.

Today it appears many do not adhere to the beliefs they profess to embrace. And, our science has advanced beyond most people’s understanding of it to the point that while we accept that we can use a cellphone and cruise the Internet, many see it as some kind of magic, and often misuse and misunderstand it. Some of us are so blatantly ignorant of science we believe man never landed on the moon and that “Chemtrails” is a reality. Others decry vaccines while living in a world made possible by their invention.

The inability to understand what we ourselves have created has brought us to an inflection point. Many seek solace in religion declaring it to be the be all and end all of knowledge. Yet we don’t understand the religions either.

Thus I’ve even seen Christians who claim to worship Christ denounce the words of Jesus as “too woke”. Members of every religion have fanatics who twist the words of faith to justify the most horrible actions against our fellow man.

I find myself, therefore, believing that Carl Sagan was right. Humans have to advance beyond religions if we wish to survive and thrive as a species. We can respect our religions, but they cannot be the total sum of knowledge and we cannot use our different faiths to divide us.

After all, it is just one planet. We all share it, and the boundaries that separate us are of our own making. Surely we can do a better job of team building. I am not a

“Creative encouragement of new ideas” as Sagan told us is necessary “because we are in desperate need of change.”

So, take a look at this video with excerpts from Sagan, and see if any of it makes sense to you. And don’t stop there. No one is an expert who simply watches a couple of YouTube videos. I know I am not.

Science is not a be-all. It is a way of thinking. Without being able to question our leaders, or scientists, or our religious leaders, we can fall victim to whatever charlatan comes along.

So, I remain curious and thirst for real facts and real knowledge. I hope you do too.

We’ve seen it all befor