commentary

Why I’m boycotting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Donald Trump is set to attend, but no dinner speech can redeem his abusive treatment of reporters

By Brian Karem

White House columnist

Published April 24, 2026 9:30AM (EDT)

President Donald Trump has discredited, insulted and abused reporters (Chen Mengtong/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Donald Trump is the greatest human to ever populate the planet — at least as he tells it. And he has a great plan, whatever it is at any given moment to satisfy wherever his latest whim has taken him.

This weekend it will take him to the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner for the first time as president, where he’ll be sure to remind the audience of increasingly friendly and compliant reporters — softened by buyouts and diluted by right-wing propagandists posing as independent reporters — of his greatness.

Trump has refused every invitation from the White House Correspondents Association since his first administration. He has mostly avoided the event since then-President Barack Obama skewered him at the 2011 dinner for promoting the infamous “birther” conspiracy. (The last time Trump attended was in 2015 as he was preparing to run for president.)

When Trump refused his invitation in 2017, Comedy Central’s Hasan Minhaj, serving as host, channeled his inner Don Rickles as he roasted the newly-elected president. “Even the president is not beyond the reach of the First Amendment. But the president didn’t show up because Donald Trump doesn’t care about free speech,” Minhaj said. “The man who tweets everything that enters his head refuses to acknowledge the amendment that allows him to do it.” Trump simply said he didn’t have time to spend with the “fake news” media.

Seven years later, we — and Trump — are in nearly the same place. Iran and immigration are in the news every day, and the president still hates the press. So why show up this year? What’s different?

The answer is easy. Trump has, like Kathy Bates did to James Caan in “Misery,” hobbled the press, and he has decided to gloat. As Jim Acosta, the independent reporter and former CNN correspondent and anchor who tangled with and sued Trump during the president’s first term, told me, “I think he wants to go in there and spike the ball in everybody’s faces and say ‘ha ha I won.’”

Trump determines who will serve in the White House press pool. He has closed the West Wing’s upper press area, the place where, in years past, members of the press and administration forged working relationships that helped the president communicate his agenda and allowed staff get to know reporters in an informal setting.

Trump has sued news organizations, banned reporters, insulted and dismissed them. His staff has made sure that “new media” organizations get hard press passes so they can come to the Brady Briefing Room and ask softball questions that often seem crafted by Trump himself. He recently threatened to jail reporters for their coverage of the Iran war.

This week alone shows just how dangerous the Trump administration is to an independent press. As Clayton Weimers, the North American Director of Reporters Without Borders, said in a statement. “In the same week that Kash Patel filed a flimsy lawsuit against the Atlantic for a story he didn’t like, we also learned that his FBI desperately combed through its databases to find dirt on a New York Times journalist whose reporting embarrassed him.”

With Trump’s planned attendance Saturday night at the Washington Hilton, some reporters have said they’ll wear pocket handkerchiefs or lapel pins prominently displaying the words of the First Amendment. More than 250 reporters, including former CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather and former ABC White House reporter Sam Donaldson, signed an open letter urging our colleagues to mount a “forceful defense” against Trump’s “systematic, sustained and unprecedented attacks” against the press. “These are not normal times,” the letter reads, “and this cannot be business as usual with the press standing up to applaud the man who attacks them on a daily basis.”

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I will not be attending. I have no desire to participate in this hypocrisy. I have no faith that the corporations currently running America’s largest media companies will ever make a spirited stand against Trump, though they should. Too many of them have close ties to the president, government contracts and no interest in sacrificing profits for public service.

Any words spoken for free speech on Saturday night will mean little and carry almost no weight in the fight against a man who only cares about himself. As a long-time reporter who successfully stood up to Trump during his first administration and continues to push back at him in this one, I am tired of gestures that do little and mean less. Why should reporters need to be encouraged to stand up to the president? Acosta, April Ryan, Kaitlan Collins, Jeff Mason, Mara Liasson, Steve Holland, Jonathan Karl, myself and others proved that not only was it possible, but it was also the only way to keep from becoming what the majority of the press is today: spineless and worthless.

We have been belittled by the president, routinely called fake news and the “true enemy of the people.” Trump’s cosplaying defense secretary has likened us to the Pharisees of the Bible who betrayed Jesus. (You only need one guess to figure out who he thinks Jesus is in this scenario.)

The WHCA dinner was long ago nicknamed “nerd prom” for mixing celebrities, power brokers and reporters into a large banquet room where we could let our hair down and enjoy a few laughs. And it’s all ostensibly for a very good cause: a scholarship fund for college journalism students. But it has devolved into the worst sort of public spectacle; reporters sucking up to politicians and celebrities for greater access — a chance to be part of a crowd they’ll never join.

And as much as I respect Dan and Sam, and everyone else who signed the letter, and as much as I agree with its sentiments, I fear their warning will mean little in the long run. If you’re going to stand up to Trump, the time to do it is in the press room — or when you have direct access to him. The pushback there is tepid at best and non-existent at worst.

The WHCA board is interested in protecting the access of the large corporations that have hired them. Even if they wish to speak up, reporters are limited in what they can say, at least if they wish to keep their jobs. So do not expect much from the organization’s board at the dinner. As Acosta told me, “Screw that. I’m not going.”

The best we can hope for now are reporters in the briefing room willing to support their colleagues when the president insults them and by following up on each other’s questions. That’s how we used to do it. That’s not how it’s done today.