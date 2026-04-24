Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
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NO president, especially The Dictator Deranged Felon who is in the Oval Office NOW, should determine who will serve in the White House press pool.

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