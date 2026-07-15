Every morning I, and millions of others who are on Trump’s mailing list by hook or crook are bound to read what appears to be an endless stream of requests - well I call it begging - for money.

Why? He’s the president of the United States. He donated his salary to charity, supposedly, while making $2.2 billion for himself in his first 18 months in office during his latest stay in the Oval Office

Speaking of that, he’s always late getting into the Oval Office. New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told us in an update from the White House today that Trump didn’t even get into the office until 11:45 a.m.