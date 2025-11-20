For those who keep asking. Reporters operate in a variety of settings and today over many platforms.

This is a highlight of my work at America’s Most Wanted. We had a great Executive Producer, Lance Heflin, and he not only supported investigative reporting. He sent us around the world to pursue it. We lost him about five years ago. He was a great boss, a fellow MIZZOU student (we actually lived in the same house a few years apart) and he had a great sense of humor.

Among the stories on this reel:

1. The Hunt for Pablo Escobar

2. Al Fuqra Terrorists

3. Midwest Flood Scams

4. Prison Escape in Wisconsin

5. Mexican Cardinal gunned down in Guadalajara

6. Historic casino robbery in Las Vegas

7. The Capture of Ricardo Caputo

8. Live from the Waco Branch Davidian standoff

Some of the information on scams is as valuable today as then.