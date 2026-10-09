It is a question I’m often asked. What made you want to be a reporter? An AP reporter who knew my uncles and my grandfather, once asked me if I was related to them. At the time one was the Senate Majority leader in Kentucky, his older brother was the chief justice of the Circuit Court in Jefferson County Kentucky. My grandfather had been a circuit court judge. When she asked what my dad did for a living, I told her he sold cars. “And you’re a reporter?” She asked. She knew I was. That’s when she said, “couldn’t anybody in your family find an honest way to make a living?”