Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Jean Conley
Oct 9

I'm so glad you took the path you did! You give those of us who want desperately get back to normal a lot of hope and encouragement that it can be done. Thank you for sharing this with us. Love the picture of you with the pipe! To me, that's you to a "T"!

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