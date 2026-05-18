Despite his opinions to the contrary, there will be a time when Donald Trump is no longer in power. On that day, the United States will have to decide whether we will ever hold anyone in government accountable for the corruption they’ve perpetrated on the public in the name of the Republic.

Forget arguing that Trump isn’t corrupt. We’re beyond that. This is the third act of the Trump tragedy, or as former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner describes it, the time for the American Accountability Project. “What will we do to hold those responsible accountable for their actions?” he has asked. I’ll add, what do we do to make sure it doesn’t happen again?

I don’t pretend to have the answers, and I have no desire to search ChatGPT for one, but in this accountability project we must dedicate time and resources to address the media’s role in aiding and abetting our corrupt government.

The truth is, many who currently work in the White House press corps are more than ready to leave because of the corruption they face on a daily basis. “A tiki-bar by the beach in Portugal” is what one former White House reporter told me they would love to do. The recent shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has brought others close to leaving the celebrated beat. And many of the rank-and-file reporters who have had the experience of working other beats are exasperated by the continuing chaos that had Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently metaphorically screaming “uncle” 15-minutes into a briefing at the White House.

Blaming the corporations that own most of the media is easy. But it doesn’t tell the whole story. It is the reporters covering the White House — trapped by their bosses, a desire for access and the need to stay “on the inside” — who have helped hobble journalism. We must atone. As H.L. Mencken wrote more than 100 years ago, it is the “proximate man” who should also be held accountable. And those in the White House press corps have a lot for which to be accountable.

“We’ve failed miserably,” one longtime White House reporter told me. “We are miserable morons.” Mencken called us proud ignoramuses, and today he would find experienced White House reporters who agree with him. In fact, you can argue that most of the media’s deplorable actions do not come from owners or business managers, but simply from our own stupidity as reporters. We are filled with a mass of trivialities and can’t see the big picture — on anything.

When Congress adjourned for Christmas without taking up affordable healthcare for everyone while they enjoy free healthcare for life, where were we? When Presidential Pep Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently took paid maternity leave, few noted the hypocrisy of her ability to access it while millions of Americans cannot. We live inside the Washington bubble, and remain out of touch with the rest of the world.

None of what I say is new. It has long been the criticism most heard concerning journalism. Mencken reminded us that “it is this vast and militant ignorance, this widespread widespread and fathomless prejudice against intelligence that makes American journalism so pathetically feeble and vulgar and so generally disreputable.”

The fact that so little has been done to address the issue in the century since Mencken wrote those words tells just how badly we fail.

The key to being a good reporter is keeping your head about you, and realizing that, at least in theory, you represent millions of people every time you walk into the White House. On most days in the Brady Briefing Room there are at most 50 to 60 reporters present. Based on the country’s population, this means that every time a reporter walks into the White House, they represent close to six million people — and more than 20 times that if you consider the global population.

We are unelected, hired to hold truth to power. We are the people, not the enemy of the people, asking questions of the president who is supposed to serve us, not rule over us. And few are holding Trump accountable. We love to quote him, and it makes great “gotcha” journalism when you can find an embarrassing soundbite from Trump, such as when he recommended using bleach to battle Covid-19, or when he recently said he’s not thinking about Americans’ finances. But that’s about as far as we go with our reporting.

We don’t dig. We don’t report. Many of us have become stenographers, dutifully reporting his claims about the economy, how well Trump is doing in the polls and how great the economy is, while this administration can’t even report accurately on simple percentages. Prices are not down 600%. No one is paying me to leave a store with a good or service — which is what would actually occur if you got a “600 percent” discount. But Trump thinks so. He and everyone working for him have no credibility on any numbers they quote. Ever.

But many reporters continue to report whatever Trump says as either gospel or the dictates of a sovereign. If it’s backed by made-up numbers, so much the better. Here’s the tell, as a poker player would call it: Every time a reporter begins a question with “Legacy media is reporting . . .” and then that reporter asks a question, you can bet it’s a reporter who is in the White House specifically because he’ll back up Trump.

Some reporters have forgotten — or simply do not know — why they are at the White House. Or if they do know, then they have accepted a Faustian bargain to get the limited access gained by standing in the Brady Briefing Room. It might get you into “those” parties; it might get you a fleeting glimpse of the president (or, in Trump’s case, the ability to genuflect and wave with an innocent, loving smile). For those of limited understanding, it is the nectar they need.

“We’re no longer a public service,” another longtime White House reporter recently lamented. “We serve our parent companies, many of them are publicly traded. And if no one in that company who’s in charge adheres to the ethics of journalism, do you think they’ll hire those who do? Obviously not. I don’t recognize the place any more. I don’t fit in there anymore. What’s the point?”

Those words might well explain the old cliché of the hard-drinking beat reporter. But it is more jarring when the reporter realizes how easily they can be replaced on their beat. Then again, some never understand. The other day I heard two colleagues talking and one referred to White House reporters as “fungible.”

The other said nothing, but squinted.

“It means we’re all mutually interchangeable. All replaceable,” the first reporter explained.

“I know what it means, but what are you implying?” the second reporter shot back.

In a nutshell, that’s the problem inside the White House press corps. We are well aware of the definition of things but unaware of how things affect the average American, including themselves. Most have been cocooned by a numbness brought about by the intoxication of being close to power.

When Rubio claimed the briefing room was “chaos,” he was right — but it’s a mind-numbing chaos. On any given day, rumors, pressure from editors and the White House, time constraints and a president who loves to “flood the zone” combine to confuse reporters while making them feel important because they’re near the center of the storm. Ultimately, we are not important. The issues are, and we owe it to our audience to ask the hard questions of our government.

The proximate man must step up and be counted — that’s the price we must pay for the proximity to power.

Few are willing to pony up. They are happy to be with others in the same boat, glad they get to “see” everything. In reality they actually see little and tell us next to nothing. Being too worried about staying in the in-crowd, they dedicate themselves to making friends instead of reporting news. The White House columnist Helen Thomas once told me that if I wanted a friend in D.C., I should get a dog. I said I thought Harry Truman said that. She looked at me and smiled: “Who do you think told Harry?”

They were both right. You’re not there to make friends. You’re there to do a job. You can be courteous. But you have to be focused.

Helen Thomas, Sam Donaldson, Dan Rather and other reporters had the respect of every president they covered because they held the powerful accountable — on occasion at risk of losing the job they were hired to do. Where are those guts and gravitas among today’s press corps? During the first Trump administration, I ran into a reporter who was near tears outside the Brady Briefing Room after a briefing in which the reporter got to ask no questions and was fearful that, without being seen asking questions, their job would be on the line.

That reporter missed the point. We are not there to be seen, but to see. We’re not there to prognosticate but to report. And we are definitely not there to rub up to power, but to call it out — no matter who the president is and no matter what he or she does.

I hope Kirschner is right and there will be an independent American Accountability Project, established at some distant future date, to hold those who work on behalf of the public accountable to the public. We need something like an independent ombudsman, ready to catalog our office-holders’ abuses of power, and to inform the American electorate about them.

But that won’t mean much if we don’t hold reporters’ feet to the fire as well.