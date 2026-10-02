This was sent to all of Trump’s supporters yesterday.
It’s, of course, a plea for financial assistance and nothing as wildly entertaining as Trump actually quitting the office.
But there it is - in all its splendor - the president scaring his supporters into thinking he could leave office to raise money for himself.
The grift never ends . . .
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The only question I have concerning all of these emails asking for money. Why is he still trying to raise money? He’s not giving it to candidates, does he think it’s all just going to fall into his pockets?