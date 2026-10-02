Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Sharon C's avatar
Sharon C
Oct 2

The only question I have concerning all of these emails asking for money. Why is he still trying to raise money? He’s not giving it to candidates, does he think it’s all just going to fall into his pockets?

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