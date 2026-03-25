My dearest grandson and granddaughter, I love you.

To look at you both is to remember my own youth. You are from a shared past facing forward to, hopefully, a better future. You are living time machines with unlimited potential.

I look at my grandson, who is about to turn six, and I remember going to first grade. Mrs. Simms and her “Thinking” chair. Her harshest penalty was to have you sit in a chair that faced the class that had the sign “Think” attached to it. You messed up. You got the chair. Heavy burden for a six year old, that.

I was happy to never have sat in that chair, but then again I did. In order to avoid “The chair” I did as the chair commanded in order to avoid it. Or at least I tried.

One of the first things I thought about during those early days of first grade, were the two water fountains outside our classroom, down the hall in between the boys and girls restrooms. One was refrigerated water from a cooled fountain, and one was just water splashing into a porcelain receptacle – too reminiscent of a visit to the dentist, or a sink in the bathroom to be appealing. Why would anyone want to drink from that fountain? I had to find out. I didn’t ask anyone, but I “thought” I figured it out. Some people just didn’t like cold water, I surmised.

A few days later while discussing this confusing puzzle and what I thought was a brilliant solution to my parents – neither of whom were yet 30-years-old, I was told in terms made simple enough for my understanding that until the current year of school, there were different water fountains for black and white students at our public elementary school. You can guess who got which fountain. My act of “thinking” taught me a few things that I remember to this day: never take any information for granted, open up your mouth and ask questions, and finally you must be prepared to change your understanding of things when presented with vetted factual information. It was the beginning of critical thinking for me. Emotions have overcome my reason on an occasion, as I am ultimately very human – but I remain hopeful that each day I get better at reasoning.

I look at my granddaughter and remember my little sisters when they were her age. As I didn’t know what the two different water fountains at school meant, my younger sisters never knew what it was like to be treated by society the way my mother and her mother were. They grew up with expanding human rights, female reproductive rights and employment possibilities. My mom had trouble securing credit in her own name - she was just an appendage to my father. My sisters had more opportunity.

Now, today, my grandchildren wake up each day to a world that has fewer freedoms, fewer options and much more anger than I experienced as a child in the 60s and 70s. When I was in the second grade this country lived through the Tet Offensive, race riots, the assassination of Malcolm X, Martin Luther King jr. and Robert F. Kennedy – while Daley cops in Chicago beat down protestors including The “Chicago Seven”. They were that little group of anti-Vietnam War protesters who were charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines to incite riots related to protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Oh yeah, and we had kids coming home in body bags every day on the news from Vietnam in 1968.

I wish I could say things are better now. I do not believe they are, but I always remain hopeful they will be. When I look into yours eyes, or I see children your age at stores or elsewhere in public, I am cautiously optimistic for the future.

Since my childhood, violence has been endemic. We used to decry the seemingly daily mass shootings across the country as evidence of our cultural failures. Today, while they still occur, these shootings are only briefly mentioned as there are far greater atrocities going on. We’ve been at war most of my life.

If you are a girl born today, you’ve lost the ability to decide your own healthcare. As I write this there are Christian theocrats who want to take away a woman’s right to vote or hold a job. I look at my granddaughter and fantasize a future in which she is the country’s first female president – or the third or fourth. But that window is rapidly closing.

I look at my grandson and wonder will he look at my childhood experiences through history books and wonder if things actually were ever as good as the history books make them out to be. Will he live in some dystopia where our worst behaviors represent better choices than what he has in the current world? I fantasize about him as a President – bold, brave and - while the window is closing for my granddaughter because she is female, it is closing for my grandson for the same reason – the narrowing of minds, the loss of knowledge, the loss of understanding and the indoctrination of hatred.

George Bernard Shaw still gives me inspiration to fight and hope for better: “This is the true joy in life, the being used for a purpose recognized by yourself as a mighty one; the being thoroughly worn out before being thrown on the scrap heap; the being a force of nature instead of a feverish, selfish little clod of ailments and grievances complaining that life will not devote itself to making you happy.” He also famously said, “Life is no brief candle to me. It is a sort of splendid torch which I have got hold of for the moment, and I want to make it burn as brightly as possible before handing it on to future generations.”

The shallowness of the human species is compounded by its ignorance, arrogance, anger and self-righteousness. We value money. We value power. We fight each other when we could help each other. We create the stupidest reasons to fight each other; color of skin, sex, religious beliefs, money, entertainment. We deny each other the basics; food, healthcare and civil rights.

We will fight each other over the amount of melanin in our skin, while spewing our festering garbage across the planet denying that we do it.

We all want to be richer than Croesus, while pretending to be more pious than Jesus.

I apologize for any part I’ve played in getting to where we are socially in this world. I vehemently defend the efforts I’ve made to avoid the current abhorrent state of affairs in the world. Collectively we haven’t done very well. Individually I hope we learn from those who won’t sit still, who won’t bend the knee and who believe in universal civil rights.

I still believe that if you disagree with me, then you’re free to argue at the top of your lungs your beliefs. I reserve the same right. I may disagree with what you say, but will defend to death your right to say it.

I believe in a power greater than ourselves. And I believe in peace, love, rock n’ roll, a good Kentucky bourbon and great comedy – or as Mel Brooks labeled it; stand up philosophy.

There is a bright future out there. With a little luck, we could make this whole damn thing work out.

I want my children and grandchildren to do better than we have.