For the last year Donald Trump has told us that he’s made life safe for democracy, and more affordable and better all around. During his record-long State of the Union address on Feb. 24, he told us that our economy was strong, gas prices were $1.85 a gallon and the stock market was above 50,000 for the first time. “When I came back our country was dead. Now it’s the hottest country on the planet,” he said in what has become the standard stump speech pickup line.

Three weeks later, the average price of gas is $3.60 a gallon. The Dow Jones Industrial average closed down another 739 points Thursday at 46,677, a loss of more than 9% since the State of the Union. On Friday it was down another 119 points, finishing at 46,558.

In response, Trump told us this week that high gas prices were fine, even “patriotic,” and that everything will be fine with the stock market. Remain calm.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reinforced the message from the briefing room with a big smile: “Americans will soon see oil prices drop rapidly – perhaps even lower than ever before the start of the war.” Then she promised that, in the future, “we will live in a world where Iran will never be able to threaten us with a bomb.”

Trump also said that the Strait of Hormuz will soon be completely safe and we have nothing to worry about. A public message attributed to Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei was read on state media Thursday, though he has still not been seen in public since his appointment. Unconfirmed reports say he was severely wounded in the attack that claimed the life of his father. The message said the strait will remain effectively closed as long as the Islamic Republic remains at war with the U.S.

The funny thing is, we hadn’t heard it was closed before that statement. Trump had told us the opposite is true. The Strait of Hormuz, he said, will soon see “great safety,” Iran has been “decimated,” we’ve “knocked out their navy, we’ve knocked out their air force, we’ve knocked out all of the anti-missile defenses,” and Iran is paying “a big price now” for 47 years of killing.

But facts are always in question with Trump and never settled. Those who currently work for him and those who used to work for him both count on and are fearful of this particular quirk in Trump’s personality. Some, like Stephen Miller and Susie Wiles, have learned how to ride the waves. Others have tried to survive being first ground under the bus and then tossed aside.

Trump and his staffers have tried to master the art of manipulation, but there’s one fact that cannot be manipulated because it is so painfully self-evident: The world is more dangerous today than when the president returned to office. Whether the administration wants to admit it or not, we are in a proxy war with Russia. On Wednesday, CNN reported that the country was helping Iran with advanced drone technology. There are GOP members of Congress who privately say they are concerned that Trump is out of control — but won’t confront him. And Trump keeps insisting that all is well.

On Friday afternoon the White House told us “CNN’s hack ‘journalists’ are peddling Democrat-sourced fiction to undermine our decisive victories in Operation Epic Fury.” But Trump saved his greatest vitriol for a Truth Social Post on Friday. Calling the Iranian leadership “deranged scumbags,” he claimed we have “unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time” before then saying that Iran has “been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so!”

Speaking from the podium at the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth berated the press for “unserious” reporting — while acting as “unserious” as I’ve ever seen a defense secretary act. Caspar Weinberger, George Schultz, Alexander Haig, Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates he ain’t.