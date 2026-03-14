Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
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It definitely is more dangerous than when the Dump took office.........anyone who doesn't see it or recognize it (especially Americans) is so pathetically stupid it's appalling.

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