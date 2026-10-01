It’s a moment that will likely scar everyone involved for the rest of their lives.

Tennessee failed to execute the lone woman on its death row as planned Wednesday, even after injecting her twice with legal drugs. Christa Pike, 50, was convicted and sentenced to death for murdering,19-year-old classmate, Colleen Slemmer in January 1995, when she was 18 years old. She carried carried out the murder alongside two accomplices at a vocational center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Attorneys for Christa Pike said Wednesday night that she was being treated at a hospital, but they did not know her condition. A spokesperson for the Department of Correction did not answer an emailed question whether she was alive but said she was “transported to an off-site medical facility.”

In a news conference Wednesday night, journalists who witnessed the attempted execution described snoring and complaints from Pike about pain, as well as her kicking her feet so often that she knocked off the sheets laid on her. At times, the curtain was closed and journalists could only hear sounds.

In a federal court filing seeking to halt her execution, Pike’s lawyers said witnesses saw executioners injecting “both syringes of lethal injection chemicals” but that Pike remained alive.

They said Pike “has not lost consciousness and still has a heartbeat” and that curtains to the death chamber “have gone down twice,” according to the lawyers.

Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, said in a statement that he was ordering “a comprehensive, third-party review to determine exactly what occurred.” He added that the last remaining execution for this year will not be carried out as planned.

That’s the news as we know it so far.

I have witnessed an execution when I was a reporter in Texas. It’s not an easy thing to watch I can’t imagine what the woman who went through the botched execution must be thinking. I can’t imagine what the victim’s family must be going through, but I have an inkling what the reporters saw.

It’s gut wrenching to watch another human being be turned off as if it’s theater. From the reading of the vitals, to the description of the last meal, the convicted murderer’s last words and the play-by-play announcement, it’s the darkest American theater.

In Texas you sat in a small theater-like room in which the curtains were drawn back as if at movie theater, and you watch the execution play out as a spectacle.

In the case of the execution I witnessed, the condemned man’s last words were “Fu*k you Whitey.”

That’s definitely tame to what reporters saw Wednesday.

And it should see the end of the death penalty - though it probably won’t - particularly since the Supreme Court doesn’t seem to care whether or not people are put to death.