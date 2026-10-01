Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Sharon C's avatar
Sharon C
Oct 1

Imho, the death penalty is murder perpetrated by the state. It is also irreversible, and, if in the future,someone else is found guilty, then the state has murdered an innocent person. For those who say it costs less money than keeping the inmate for the rest of their lives, all of the appeals and legal challenges cost more in most cases. Who has the right to decide that money is worth more than a human life?

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