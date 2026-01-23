Would you support an ICE raid in your state?
Donald Trump's ridiculous funding email
This maybe the creepiest thing I’ve seen sent to me in the last 15 minutes from Donald Trump.
Not only is he still trying to raise money - for whatever reason - and not only will he NOT tell us why he’s raising money - but now he wants to encourage ICE raids “In your state.”
There’s absolutely nothing normal about this.
This is what fascism wrapped in greed looks like.
