Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon C's avatar
Sharon C
Oct 9

Since the Speaker of the House does not seat the new Congress, there is little likelihood that Democrats won’t be seated. The Clerk of the House seats them, and must, by law, seat every member who has been certified by his/ her state.

Letting the government shut down is a very dangerous move by the felon. It will merely make him more unpopular with government workers and the military who won’t get a paycheck. He will be a “lame duck” anyway if there is a Democratic Congress.

Reply
Share
Jean Conley's avatar
Jean Conley
Oct 10

There's no doubt in my mind that The Dictator and his republiCRAP Gang will seize all those ballot boxes that they can--and even what they can get away stealing ballots that go through the post office.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture