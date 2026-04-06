To say that Donald Trump is unhinged, honestly, is an insult to those unhinged people around the planet who pose no existential threat to humanity.

Trump does.

Worse? He doesn’t make sense. Based on what he said during his briefing today, I have a few questions I’d like answered. I doubt they’ll be answered but it would be nice if they were.

And, even before I get to that, a shout out to the New York Times for asking a question that mattered, while a heap of criticism should be shoveled onto other reporters who didn’t follow up on the question because they had their nose in their phone looking to ask a question their editors were demanding they ask.

What happened to us?

Anyway, here are my questions:

1. Trump went after the New York Times for asking a question about violating the Geneva convention by bombing infrastructure. Why won’t you answer the question?

2. If we’re doing so well in Iran, and we’ve “won”, then why are we still there?

3. If the Iranian leadership is less radical, then why are you threatening to blow them up?

4. You said you could “Blow it up in one day” – does that include conventional or nuclear weapons?

5. At first you said you’d “obliterated” all of the Iranian military and the Strait of Hormuz was safe to travel, we’d escort the oil tankers, and you’d sell oil companies insurance. Then you said you could open it quickly. Then you begged our allies to help us open it. Then you said the allies should open it themselves, that they could “just take it” and you didn’t care because we don’t need the Strait of Hormuz and people should buy oil from us. Now you say opening the Strait is a priority and that Iran is filled with “bullshit artists”. They’re bullshit artists? Aren’t you?

6. If Iran has no military capabilities (you say you’ve destroyed their navy, airforce, etc) then how is it they are bombing and sending missiles to our bases and allies in the Middle East and shooting our planes out of the sky?

7. If you ‘obliterated’ their ability to make a nuclear weapon, then how could they have built a nuclear weapon in a month. Explain that to me?

8. You threaten to jail reporters for reporting that we have rescued one pilot shot down in an F-15E Strike Eagle - a two seater - and are searching for the other. If one is rescued, how is it a violation of national security to say we still have one to find?

9. How is it a regime change in Iran if the same group are still ruling it?

10. We won? Why are we still fighting?

11. NATO is a Paper Tiger? Then you said NATO is us? Are we the paper Tiger?

12. What does it say that you get along with Russia and North Korea?

Why did you end your press briefing by renewing your demand to take Greenland?

There are, of course, many more questions to ask and have answered, but I’ll start with those. Enquiring minds want to know the answers.