Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Kathy K's avatar
Kathy K
1h

I’m nominating Mr. Karem for our next press secretary, whenever that gig becomes available.

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Andy McKinnon's avatar
Andy McKinnon
38m

He’s all over the place and clearly not mentally capable of making good decisions. He’s a mad man and very dangerous. We shall see what he does tomorrow.

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