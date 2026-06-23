Trump spent Father’s Day on the South Lawn preaching faithfulness and religion — and Brian Karem spent Monday breaking down everything that’s wrong with that picture.





Chris Christie delivers the most surgical takedown of the Iran deal yet: five weeks of war, a closed Strait of Hormuz that nobody in Trump’s national security team apparently anticipated, a $300 billion bribe, unfrozen assets, oil profits back, and J.D. Vance at the negotiating table. Christie’s verdict: Trump went from America First to Iran First. Lindsey Graham flipped his position in nine days. And J.D. Vance described high-stakes nuclear diplomacy as “trash talk” from “us millennials.”



Meanwhile Trump is now threatening to take over the Strait of Hormuz and collect tolls if Iran doesn’t comply — which Brian translates simply as “do what I want or I’ll take your money.” Harris Faulkner compared Democrats to Nazis on Fox News. And the Trump administration is threatening to prosecute an ABC anchor for filming the reflecting pool — the same reflecting pool Trump destroyed with Potomac water and hydrogen peroxide — while January 6th rioters walked free.



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