While the White House has yet to respond to my question as to whether this is a troll or not, others have apparently confirmed that Trump has - indeed - offered the of White House Press Secretary to Dana White - the president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), a global mixed martial arts organization. In 2025, White's net worth was estimated at over $600 million by Forbes.

The punchlines write themselves.

And, as it turns out he was supposed to invite this woman to be the press secretary:

So, already his brand new Chief of Staff can’t control a damn thing he’s doing.

And I have to wonder how long it will be before Trump blames the Democrats for having two Dana White’s on the ballot.