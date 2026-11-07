While the White House has yet to respond to my question as to whether this is a troll or not, others have apparently confirmed that Trump has - indeed - offered the of White House Press Secretary to Dana White - the president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), a global mixed martial arts organization. In 2025, White's net worth was estimated at over $600 million by Forbes.
The punchlines write themselves.
And, as it turns out he was supposed to invite this woman to be the press secretary:
So, already his brand new Chief of Staff can’t control a damn thing he’s doing.
And I have to wonder how long it will be before Trump blames the Democrats for having two Dana White’s on the ballot.
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If he’s been a UFC fighting champion he’s probably been hit in the head often enough that he has CTE. That ought to work great for someone who has to think on his feet, like any other press secretary.
The female from the Pentagon would have been a good choice but she is whacko so he would not pick her. .