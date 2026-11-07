Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Sharon C Storm's avatar
Sharon C Storm
5h

If he’s been a UFC fighting champion he’s probably been hit in the head often enough that he has CTE. That ought to work great for someone who has to think on his feet, like any other press secretary.

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Hale Irwin's avatar
Hale Irwin
4h

The female from the Pentagon would have been a good choice but she is whacko so he would not pick her. .

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