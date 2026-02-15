Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook



Transcript

You don't like DHS criticism? Well, here we are

It's called free speech.
Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon
Feb 15, 2026

In this excerpt from “Just Ask the Press” Mark Zaid and Nolan Higdon criticize the Trump Administration for its ICE actions.

The Department of Homeland Security is expanding its efforts to identify Americans who oppose Immigration and Customs Enforcement by sending tech companies legal requests for the names, email addresses, telephone numbers and other identifying data behind social media accounts that track or criticize the agency.

