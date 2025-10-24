Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
4

You have to have hope

It is still possible to mitigate the problems of climate change
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Oct 24, 2025
1
4
Share
Transcript

Excerpt from “Just Ask the Question”.

Growing numbers of people have hope that we can do something to combat climate change. Remember “The emperor has no clothes.”

In this episode of “Just Ask the Question” we have a fascinating discussion about THE WHITE HOUSE EFFECT by veteran documentarians Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk and Pedro Kos who take us through the early years of climate change politics that brought us to where we are now.

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Brian J Karem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture