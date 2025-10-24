You have to have hope

Excerpt from “Just Ask the Question”.
Growing numbers of people have hope that we can do something to combat climate change. Remember “The emperor has no clothes.”
In this episode of “Just Ask the Question” we have a fascinating discussion about THE WHITE HOUSE EFFECT by veteran documentarians Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk and Pedro Kos who take us through the early years of climate change politics that brought us to where we are now.
