Young Leaders: Bushra Amiwala

In the first in a series on young political leaders on “Just Ask the Question” we talk with Bushra Amiwala. She is running for Congress in Illinois. She is a young muslim woman, an activist, public servant and elected official, born in Chicago to Pakistani immigrant parents and raised in Skokie, Illinois.

Bushra made history as the first Gen Z elected official in the United States by being elected to the Skokie Board of Education seven years ago. Her leadership as an elected school board member has raised teacher salaries in an equitable manner and ensured that thousands of children have access to a quality public education.

Bushra has put herself through college—twice—and has a decade of nonprofit experience. In this conversation she talks about what political leadership looks like in the future and addresses the need for critical changes in Congress.

If you know a young political leader we should interview - Democratic, Republic or Independent, reach out to us at our email address: