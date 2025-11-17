Young Leaders: John Lira

In our second in a series on “Young Leaders” we speak with Juan Lira, Democratic candidate in the newly created District 35 in Texas.

John is a fourth-generation Mexican American from San Antonio’s Southeast side. At only 17 he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served 11 years, including two deployments to Iraq. Using the GI Bill, he because the first in his family to graduate college - first at San Antonio College and later at the University of Texas-San Antonio and later earned a master’s degree from Carnegie Mellon.

He’s a former legislative fellow in the U.S. House of representatives and is on the ballot for the House of Representatives in the newly gerrymandered Texas 35 District.

