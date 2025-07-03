Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Countdown to Liberty! (1297)

Hey, anybody seen the President?
Brian J Karem
Jul 03, 2025
Is Donald Trump well?

He’s rarely seen these days, and while he’s pushing his new concentration camp in Florida, he’s reduced his governing to statements on Truth Social.

When will we start talking about his jumping off a cliff into lunacy?

