Countdown to Liberty! (1299)

Donald Trump wasn’t around much on Monday, but his Pep Secretary held court, cheering for Trump, promising Trump would visit “Alligator Alcatraz” the keen little title the Trump administration has applied to a new detention facility in the Everglades for illegal immigrants about to be deported.
If it seems like a reality show - it’s just Donald Trump . . . and now onto the “One Big Beautiful Bill!”
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post