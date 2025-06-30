Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5

Countdown to Liberty! (1299)

Donald Trump wants to head to Alligator Alcatraz . . .
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
Jun 30, 2025
5
Share
Transcript

Donald Trump wasn’t around much on Monday, but his Pep Secretary held court, cheering for Trump, promising Trump would visit “Alligator Alcatraz” the keen little title the Trump administration has applied to a new detention facility in the Everglades for illegal immigrants about to be deported.

If it seems like a reality show - it’s just Donald Trump . . . and now onto the “One Big Beautiful Bill!”

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Brian J Karem
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture