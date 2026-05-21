Countdown to Liberty! (975)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript186Countdown to Liberty! (975)The inconsistency of Donald TrumpBrian J KaremMay 21, 2026186ShareTranscriptThe consistent inconsistency of an inconsistent man.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (976)22 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty (977)May 19 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty (978)May 19 • Brian J KaremThe view from CannesMay 18 • Brian J KaremDonald's "amazing" Trip to ChinaMay 18 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Federal Court Thumps TrumpMay 18 • Brian J KaremAnd now Israel threatens the New York TimesMay 18 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon