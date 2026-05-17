Countdown to Liberty! (979)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript3029Countdown to Liberty! (979)The world despises Donny Darko TrumpBrian J KaremMay 17, 20263029ShareTranscriptGet outside of the U.S. and look what the world thinks of the U.S.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsLawyers destroy their reputation with Trump6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThreatening a lawsuit vs. filing one7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCongress defends their "insider trading"8 hrs ago • Brian J KaremDonald Trump calls a reporter a traitor9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonChinese visit and the billion dollar bet10 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (980)May 16 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (981)May 16 • Brian J Karem