Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Countdown to Liberty! (979)

The world despises Donny Darko Trump
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
May 17, 2026

Get outside of the U.S. and look what the world thinks of the U.S.

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