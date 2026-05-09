Countdown to Liberty! (987)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript5Countdown to Liberty! (987)Another day, another golf ball . . .Brian J KaremMay 09, 20265ShareTranscriptIt’s Saturday, so you know what that means - Donald Trump is spending our money playing golf.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsIs John Roberts telling the truth about the Supreme Court?2 hrs ago • Brian J KaremGet out there and "Quit your bitchin'"6 hrs ago • Brian J KaremWhat's next Virginia?6 hrs ago • Brian J KaremGerrymandering is a travestyMay 8 • Brian J KaremDemocrats: "Put in the Work"May 8 • Brian J KaremCountdown to liberty (988)May 8 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (989)May 7 • Brian J Karem