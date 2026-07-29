UFC fighter Sean Strickland went to a Donald Trump rally — not as a fan, just to see it — and came out saying it made him understand how Hitler happened.



Wednesday, Trump sat in the Oval Office with model airplanes and 3D airport schematics announcing a Dulles Airport expansion. He also said he’s redesigning air traffic control towers. Brian — a licensed pilot who has flown through that airspace — said what you need is more controllers, not fancy models, and reminded everyone that Reagan fired the air traffic controllers and DOGE continued the job.



Trump told reporters Iran “already apologized” for attacking US forces in Jordan — then separately told Fox News he’s going to “beat the effing S out of them.” Brian noted those are two different messages. He also noted that at Lindsey Graham’s funeral Trump said Graham was a peacemaker — and Hannity said on the same day Graham “never saw a war he didn’t like.” Brian let that one sit.



Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared before Congress. Ohio Senator Moreno cursed him out. Tommy Tuberville said he should be arrested before leaving the building. Roger Marshall said Fauci funded the virus and implied the vaccine caused strokes. Brian was in the White House during COVID asking the questions Trump didn’t want asked. He has the clips. Fauci worked for Trump. Trump never blamed him while he was in office. The rewrite is happening in real time and Brian isn’t accepting it.



Subscribe to Brian’s Substack:

https://substack.com/@brianjkarem



Subscribe to Brian’s YouTube Channel:

@BrianKaremTV



#BKTV #BrianKarem #TheViewFromHere #SeanStrickland #TrumpRallyCult #TrumpIranApology #FauciHearing #TommyTuberville #TedCruz #TrumpWindmills #TrumpDulles #TrumpMardGras #TrumpAirTrafficControl #COVIDRewrite #PoliticalCommentary #TrumpNews2026