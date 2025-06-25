Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Countdown to Liberty! (1305)

Trump's victory lap turns into a cursed-laden rant
Brian J Karem
Jun 25, 2025
Transcript

Donald Trump bombed on Saturday.

Declared peace on Sunday.

War returned on Monday.

Is this the end of Solomon Grundy?

Don was angry as Hell as he left the White House. He thought he might get the Nobel Peace Prize, but his anger rose when the Press called him on his lies about totally “obliterating” Iranian nuclear facilities.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

