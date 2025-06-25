Countdown to Liberty! (1305)

Donald Trump bombed on Saturday.
Declared peace on Sunday.
War returned on Monday.
Is this the end of Solomon Grundy?
Don was angry as Hell as he left the White House. He thought he might get the Nobel Peace Prize, but his anger rose when the Press called him on his lies about totally “obliterating” Iranian nuclear facilities.
Thank you for your attention to this matter.
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post