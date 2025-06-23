Countdown to Liberty! (1306)

In retaliation for the U.S. bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities, Iran tried to bomb a U.S. base in Iraq today.

As it turns out, we called Iran before we bombed them and gave them time to move out, and they called us to let us now they were bombing us.

Now Trump declares “PEACE” a short time later.

It wasn’t a war we were watching, it was a Made for TV movie.

Sports and weather after the break . . .