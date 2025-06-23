Countdown to Liberty (1307)

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Trump goes after MAGA Massie and praises Operation Midnight Hammer (no, that's not his love life with Melania)
Jun 23, 2025
Donald Trump was nowhere to be seen the day after he authorized the bombing of Iran, and while no one will be shedding a tear for Iran if that country has indeed lost its ability to create a nuclear bomb, the concern about what happens next is still there.

The questions to be answered in the coming days: Did Trump really “obliterate” the target and what form of retribution will Iran take?

As Trump says: Stay tuned.

