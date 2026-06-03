Countdown to Liberty! (962)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript52Countdown to Liberty! (962)My pool's bigger than your skyscraperBrian J KaremJun 03, 202652ShareTranscriptIt’s always a size thing with Donald.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsPlaying in the oligarch's backyard 55 mins ago • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonCan we afford a free press?3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonThe public needs to call out the powerful5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonWe live in an echo-chamber8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (963)Jun 2 • Brian J KaremHere's the "Hot Take"Jun 2 • Brian J Karem and Nolan HigdonWhat the 1st Amendment is . . . and is notJun 2 • Brian J Karem and Nolan Higdon