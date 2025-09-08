Just Ask the Question: "Too old to Troll"

In this conversation, Brian Karem and Joe Walsh discuss the current political landscape in the United States, focusing on the challenges faced by the Democratic Party, the impact of Donald Trump's presidency, and the importance of authentic leadership. They explore the need for Democrats to connect with voters, particularly those in the working class, and the role of the media in shaping public perception. The discussion also touches on the normalization of Trump's behavior, the potential future of American politics, and the necessity for a charismatic leader who can unite the party and the country.

takeaways