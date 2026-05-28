No faking this protest

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript5No faking this protestthousands show up at Nats ParkBrian J KaremMay 28, 20265ShareTranscriptIn a cabinet meeting yesterday POTUS claimed all protesters are FAKE.his niece Mary disagrees.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsHolding Donald's handlers accountable20 hrs ago • Brian J KaremSelective Prosecution has to end22 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerThreats from January 6May 27 • Brian J KaremTime for the American Accountability Project May 27 • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerConflicts of interest on the slush fundMay 27 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (970)May 26 • Brian J KaremCuba is the latest distractionMay 26 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon