Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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No faking this protest

thousands show up at Nats Park
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
May 28, 2026

In a cabinet meeting yesterday POTUS claimed all protesters are FAKE.

his niece Mary disagrees.

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