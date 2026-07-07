Countdown to Liberty! (928)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.1413Countdown to Liberty! (928)The curse of Donald TrumpBrian J KaremJul 07, 20261413ShareTranscriptTrump flees the country after screwing up the World Cup.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsThis presidency is an aberration 4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and April RyanThe Epstein files that won't go away24 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (929)Jul 6 • Brian J KaremDon Donnie and the FIFA threatJul 6 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe difficulty in covering this White HouseJul 6 • Brian J Karem and April RyanThe brilliance of Helen ThomasJul 6 • Brian J Karem and April RyanWhite House reporting: A conversation with April RyanJul 6 • Brian J Karem