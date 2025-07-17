Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Countdown to Liberty! (1282)
MAGA now thinks Trump is a liar - welcome to the party pal
  
Brian J Karem
1:13
Haunted by Epstein, Trump spirals further out of control
His raging gibberish exposes a president under pressure — and a worsening mental state
  
Brian J Karem
1
A Quiet Place
Why the demeanor is changing at the White House
  
Brian J Karem
Countdown to Liberty! (1283)
Donald Trump's Jacob Marley continues to haunt him.
  
Brian J Karem
1:18
Miles Taylor unloads on Donald Trump
The latest episode of "Just Ask the Question"
  
Brian J Karem
 and 
Miles Taylor
54:22
Donald Trump uses faith to fool everyone
Playboy’s White House correspondent, Brian Karem, observes Trump’s relationship with religion
  
Brian J Karem
Countdown to Liberty! (1284)
Donald Trump is batshit nuts . . .
  
Brian J Karem
1:12
Just Ask the Press - Will MAGA split over Epstein's list?
Donald Trump faces some hard lessons ahead . . .
  
Brian J Karem
John T. Bennett
, and 
Mark S. Zaid, P.C.
Live with JoJoFromJerz
A recording from Brian J Karem and JoJoFromJerz's live video
  
Brian J Karem
 and 
JoJoFromJerz
1
27:04
A Question of Moral Leadership and Loyalty: The President and the Prince
President Donald Trump has yet to condemn Mohammed bin Salman. Why?
  
Brian J Karem
Countdown to Liberty! (1285)
Donald Trump's gibberish deciphered by NATO
  
Brian J Karem
1:12
Countdown to Liberty! (1286)
Donald Trump hides from responsibility
  
Brian J Karem
1:07
