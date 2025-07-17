Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook
Countdown to Liberty! (1282)
MAGA now thinks Trump is a liar - welcome to the party pal
44 mins ago
Brian J Karem
7
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook
1:13
Haunted by Epstein, Trump spirals further out of control
His raging gibberish exposes a president under pressure — and a worsening mental state
7 hrs ago
Brian J Karem
22
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook
1
A Quiet Place
Why the demeanor is changing at the White House
11 hrs ago
Brian J Karem
7
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook
Countdown to Liberty! (1283)
Donald Trump's Jacob Marley continues to haunt him.
23 hrs ago
Brian J Karem
23
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook
1:18
Miles Taylor unloads on Donald Trump
The latest episode of "Just Ask the Question"
Jul 16
Brian J Karem
Miles Taylor
83
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook
54:22
Donald Trump uses faith to fool everyone
Playboy’s White House correspondent, Brian Karem, observes Trump’s relationship with religion
Jul 16
Brian J Karem
21
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook
Countdown to Liberty! (1284)
Donald Trump is batshit nuts . . .
Jul 16
Brian J Karem
31
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook
1:12
Just Ask the Press - Will MAGA split over Epstein's list?
Donald Trump faces some hard lessons ahead . . .
Jul 15
Brian J Karem
John T. Bennett
Mark S. Zaid, P.C.
3
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook
Live with JoJoFromJerz
A recording from Brian J Karem and JoJoFromJerz's live video
Jul 15
Brian J Karem
JoJoFromJerz
76
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook
27:04
A Question of Moral Leadership and Loyalty: The President and the Prince
President Donald Trump has yet to condemn Mohammed bin Salman. Why?
Jul 14
Brian J Karem
19
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook
Countdown to Liberty! (1285)
Donald Trump's gibberish deciphered by NATO
Jul 14
Brian J Karem
19
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook
1:12
Countdown to Liberty! (1286)
Donald Trump hides from responsibility
Jul 13
Brian J Karem
40
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook
